Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,300 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

VV traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $188.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,264. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.31. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $166.09 and a 12 month high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.