Parcion Private Wealth LLC Sells 8,300 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
VV traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $188.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,264. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $192.31. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $166.09 and a 12 month high of $222.59.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
