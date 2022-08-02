Parcion Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 82,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.0% during the first quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 12,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Blooom Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 10,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 666.3% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 617,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,657,000 after buying an additional 536,887 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 470.3% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.62. 322,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,695,672. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

