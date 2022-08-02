Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Achieves Market Cap of $29.82 Million

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $29.82 million and approximately $18.96 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be purchased for about $9.59 or 0.00041444 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 32.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

