PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 151,111 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $1,873,879,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,194 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 586,247 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of PayPal by 66,379.2% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,382,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $260,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.19. The stock had a trading volume of 127,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,666,762. The company has a market capitalization of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.60.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.