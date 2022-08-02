PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PBF Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

PBF Energy stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.52. 3,308,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,485. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. PBF Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.24 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12.

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.75 by $5.83. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.26) EPS. On average, analysts predict that PBF Energy will post 12.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $466,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,528,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,681,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $466,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,528,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,681,209.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $1,826,968.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,026,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,233,987 shares of company stock valued at $106,955,416. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBF. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy during the second quarter valued at about $986,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 32.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1.5% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 38,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 207.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares during the period. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

