PC Connection (CNXN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect PC Connection to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. PC Connection had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $788.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect PC Connection to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PC Connection Price Performance

Shares of CNXN opened at $48.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.74 and its 200-day moving average is $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.64. PC Connection has a fifty-two week low of $40.08 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79.

Insider Activity at PC Connection

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PC Connection news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total value of $196,596.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,117,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,826,318.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,411,064. Insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 146,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PC Connection by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of PC Connection by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 3rd.

About PC Connection

(Get Rating)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Further Reading

