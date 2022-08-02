Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Up 45.7% in July

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the June 30th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.4 days.

Pennon Group Stock Performance

Pennon Group stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76.

Get Pennon Group alerts:

Pennon Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Pennon Group Plc engages in the environmental infrastructure businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of European Union, China, and internationally. The company's Water segment comprises the regulated water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; and water services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Pennon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.