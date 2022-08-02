Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Short Interest Up 45.7% in July

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,700 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the June 30th total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 30.4 days.
Pennon Group Stock Performance
Pennon Group stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.31. The company had a trading volume of 370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.21. Pennon Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76.
Pennon Group Company Profile
