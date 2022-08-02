PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Bivin & Associates Inc.

Bivin & Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Price Performance

NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $176.54. The stock had a trading volume of 81,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,136. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.69. The company has a market cap of $243.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

PepsiCo Profile



PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

