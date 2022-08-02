PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.80.7.90 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.60-4.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.59 billion. PerkinElmer also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.40-1.45 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded down $2.80 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $158.07. 9,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PerkinElmer has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $203.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.54. The company has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Bank of America cut PerkinElmer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price target on PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.13.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total value of $731,087.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in PerkinElmer by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,668 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in PerkinElmer by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in PerkinElmer by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

