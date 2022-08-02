PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $216.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.71.

PerkinElmer Price Performance

PKI opened at $160.87 on Tuesday. PerkinElmer has a one year low of $130.65 and a one year high of $203.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12.

Insider Activity

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $827,298.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PerkinElmer news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total value of $827,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,941,973.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PerkinElmer

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1,085.1% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PerkinElmer

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

See Also

