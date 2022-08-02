Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF) Short Interest Update

Perpetual Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMGYF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 28.6% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Perpetual Energy Price Performance

Shares of PMGYF stock remained flat at $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.80. Perpetual Energy has a twelve month low of $0.23 and a twelve month high of $1.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Perpetual Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

About Perpetual Energy

Perpetual Energy Inc engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its portfolio of assets includes liquids-rich natural gas assets located in deep basin of west central Alberta; heavy crude oil and shallow conventional natural gas assets in Eastern Alberta; and undeveloped bitumen leases located in Northern Alberta.

