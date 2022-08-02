Perpetual Protocol (PERP) Price Hits $0.84 on Exchanges

Perpetual Protocol (PERP) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last seven days, Perpetual Protocol has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $74.21 million and approximately $7.29 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Perpetual Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.84 or 0.00003636 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,992.66 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004349 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004347 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004450 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003828 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002224 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00128176 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00031477 BTC.
- Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004332 BTC.
About Perpetual Protocol
Perpetual Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,775,000 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi.
Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Perpetual Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
