Perrigo (PRGO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Perrigo to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Perrigo has set its FY 2022 guidance at $2.30-$2.40 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Perrigo to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Perrigo Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Perrigo stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,826. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.58 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $31.32 and a 1-year high of $50.90.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Perrigo

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -160.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRGO. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Perrigo by 5,903.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Perrigo by 25,300.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Perrigo during the first quarter valued at $176,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 222.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Perrigo by 40.9% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 9,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International.

