Personalis (PSNL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative net margin of 101.49% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The business had revenue of $15.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Personalis to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PSNL opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. Personalis has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $23.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.85 and a 200 day moving average of $6.86.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Personalis by 168.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 5,829 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 14.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Personalis by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,440 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSNL. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Personalis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

