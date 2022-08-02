PetroTal (LON:PTAL) Trading Down 4.1%

PetroTal Corp. (LON:PTAL – Get Rating) fell 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 39.36 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 40 ($0.49). 785,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 2,257,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.70 ($0.51).

PetroTal Stock Down 4.1 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 45.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 40.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £334.93 million and a PE ratio of 444.44.

Get PetroTal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PetroTal

In related news, insider Manuel Zúñiga-Pflücker purchased 6,800,000 shares of PetroTal stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £2,788,000 ($3,416,248.01).

PetroTal Company Profile

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration, appraisal, and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary asset is the Bretana oil field located in the Marañón Basin of northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Sterling Resources Ltd. and changed its name to PetroTal Corp.

Read More

