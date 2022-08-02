Phantomx Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (PNX)

Phantomx (PNX) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 2nd. One Phantomx coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phantomx has a total market cap of $19,901.73 and $14.00 worth of Phantomx was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Phantomx has traded 96% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Phantomx Coin Profile

Phantomx (CRYPTO:PNX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Phantomx’s total supply is 48,495,525 coins. The official website for Phantomx is phantomx.co. Phantomx’s official Twitter account is @PhantomX_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Phantomx Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PhantomX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantomx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantomx should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantomx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

