Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Upgraded to B- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PAHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded Phibro Animal Health from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

Phibro Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAHC opened at $19.98 on Friday. Phibro Animal Health has a twelve month low of $17.28 and a twelve month high of $26.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $809.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.52.

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

Phibro Animal Health ( NASDAQ:PAHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $239.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 33.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,789,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203,652 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,580,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,537,000 after buying an additional 173,137 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 437,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after buying an additional 145,990 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,869,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 207,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 63,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

