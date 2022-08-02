Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Boosted by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $98.57. 71,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,862,705. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.23 and its 200 day moving average is $100.20. The stock has a market cap of $152.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.91%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

