Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 777 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its stake in Tesla by 0.4% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 2,404 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 4.9% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 215 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners increased its position in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 323 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 202 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,175.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $930.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $859.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $891.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $931.51 billion, a PE ratio of 107.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $726.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $843.16. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $620.57 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $16.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $1,090,394.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,989 shares of company stock worth $30,073,729 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

