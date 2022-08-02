Phillips Financial Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,693,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,887 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1,223.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,168,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,100 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,823,000. Chico Wealth RIA purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $20,515,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,041,000.
Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance
Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.72. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.
