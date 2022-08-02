Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $71.15 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 6.7% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $71,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $250.87 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.65.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

