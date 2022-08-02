Phillips Financial Management LLC Has $71.15 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 265,062 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 6.7% of Phillips Financial Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $71,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 51,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,854,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance
Shares of IJH opened at $250.87 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.65.
About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (IJH)
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Green Your Portfolio With These Stocks
- It’s Time To Check On Cyber-Security Stock Check Point Software
- Bloomin’ Brands Is Blossoming
- Is it Time to Cash Out of Signet Jewelers Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.