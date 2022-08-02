Phillips Financial Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Phillips Financial Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 198.7% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 86.4% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $187.72 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.11 and a fifty-two week high of $223.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.82.

