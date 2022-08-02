Phillips Financial Management LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFSD. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Blossom Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSD opened at $47.48 on Tuesday. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a one year low of $46.19 and a one year high of $50.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.80.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.