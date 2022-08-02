Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases 23,217 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 80,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,217 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $4,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gpwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 89,250.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $100,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $55.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.66.

