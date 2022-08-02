Phillips Financial Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,461 Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $578,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 484.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 225,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after buying an additional 187,185 shares in the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $568,000. Chico Wealth RIA bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $13,607,000. Applied Capital LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 17,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $716,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFCF opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.60. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $55.03.

