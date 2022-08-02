Phillips Financial Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOV. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 281.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,144.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $322,000.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $157.95 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.62 and a 200 day moving average of $157.91. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.89 and a 1 year high of $176.31.

