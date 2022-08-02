Phoenixcoin Price Reaches $0.0101 on Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (PXC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 1st. Phoenixcoin has a total market capitalization of $876,257.44 and approximately $35.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,918.26 or 0.99891485 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00043787 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00212064 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00246330 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00116563 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00051262 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004434 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004609 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 86,801,218 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org.

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

