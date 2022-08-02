Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Short Interest Up 46.9% in July

Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,420,000 shares, a growth of 46.9% from the June 30th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Phunware Price Performance

Shares of Phunware stock opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05. Phunware has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $24.04. The firm has a market cap of $139.90 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 11.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 128.71% and a negative net margin of 346.43%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Phunware will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Phunware

Phunware Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phunware by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,517,000 after purchasing an additional 134,012 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Phunware in the first quarter worth $361,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phunware during the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Phunware by 4,102.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 87,009 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Phunware by 2,113.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 86,971 shares in the last quarter. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Featured Articles

