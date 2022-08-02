Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Physicians Realty Trust from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.43. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $19.30.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Physicians Realty Trust ( NYSE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 255.56%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Physicians Realty Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 175,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $1,468,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Featured Stories

