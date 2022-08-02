Pigeoncoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $3,891.00 (PGN)

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Pigeoncoin has a market capitalization of $199,814.48 and $3,891.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pigeoncoin has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

SIN COIN (SIN) traded 48.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00013443 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

GoChain (GO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Raptoreum (RTM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000223 BTC.

ETH Fan Token Ecosystem (EFT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (CRYPTO:PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin. The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org.

Buying and Selling Pigeoncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pigeoncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.