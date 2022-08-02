Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter. Pinnacle West Capital has set its FY22 guidance at $3.90-$4.10 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $783.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.73 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

PNW opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1 year low of $62.78 and a 1 year high of $84.90.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 64.15%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PNW. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.62.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

In related news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $924,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 156.0% in the first quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 11,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,141 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 104.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.