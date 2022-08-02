Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the June 30th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Pintec Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ PT traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,817. Pintec Technology has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

About Pintec Technology

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

