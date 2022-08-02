Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) Short Interest Update

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the June 30th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Pintec Technology Stock Performance
NASDAQ PT traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,817. Pintec Technology has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.
About Pintec Technology
