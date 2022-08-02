Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after UBS Group raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.99, but opened at $23.83. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Pinterest shares last traded at $22.90, with a volume of 451,287 shares trading hands.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on PINS. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.60.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 422,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total transaction of $7,400,430.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 548,619 shares of company stock valued at $10,307,146. Company insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINS. Harris Associates L P increased its stake in shares of Pinterest by 19,142.5% in the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,558,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462,331 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Pinterest by 262.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,515,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,399,000 after purchasing an additional 8,341,222 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Pinterest during the fourth quarter valued at $178,278,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Pinterest by 15.5% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 31,376,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 909.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,222,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,813 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.71. The stock has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.06). Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

