Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACXW) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACXW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the June 30th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Pioneer Merger Stock Performance

NASDAQ PACXW remained flat at $0.08 on Tuesday. 4,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,113. Pioneer Merger has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12.

Get Pioneer Merger alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pioneer Merger stock. Q Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:PACXW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 130,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.