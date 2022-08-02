Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Position Lifted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $9,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 140 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $42,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,595,917.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total value of $524,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.41, for a total value of $686,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,595,917.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 3.7 %

NYSE:PXD opened at $228.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $137.54 and a 52-week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.94%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 16.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on PXD. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $339.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $375.00 to $315.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

