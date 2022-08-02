Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the technology company on Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

Pitney Bowes has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Pitney Bowes Price Performance

PBI opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.08. Pitney Bowes has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $8.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $577.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 2.22.

Institutional Trading of Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes ( NYSE:PBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Pitney Bowes had a return on equity of 59.58% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $871.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Pitney Bowes’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBI. Delphia USA Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 15.6% in the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 17,388 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes by 63.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 6,904 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Pitney Bowes in the first quarter worth $214,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 42,161 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Pitney Bowes by 59.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 16,464 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBI has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Pitney Bowes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes Inc, a shipping and mailing company, provides technology, logistics, and financial services to small and medium sized businesses, large enterprises, retailers, and government clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions segments.

Further Reading

