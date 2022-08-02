Playkey Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges (PKT)

Playkey (PKT) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 2nd. During the last week, Playkey has traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Playkey has a market cap of $78,430.23 and approximately $59,510.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Playkey Coin Profile

Playkey (CRYPTO:PKT) is a coin. It launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey. Playkey’s official website is playkey.io.

Buying and Selling Playkey

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

