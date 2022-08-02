Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Research Coverage Started at Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential upside of 17.70% from the company’s current price.

PLUG has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Plug Power to $20.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $49.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Plug Power from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Plug Power Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PLUG stock opened at $21.24 on Tuesday. Plug Power has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $46.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of -21.90 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day moving average is $21.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a current ratio of 11.44.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 97.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 929.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 968 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. 52.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including green hydrogen production, storage and delivery, and energy generation through mobile or stationary applications.

