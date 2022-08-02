Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,076,000 after acquiring an additional 325,070 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,396,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,427,000 after purchasing an additional 140,651 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,776,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,218 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,081,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,847,000 after purchasing an additional 151,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,070,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,707,000 after purchasing an additional 31,611 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PII has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $165.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Polaris has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.36.

NYSE PII traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $115.78. The company had a trading volume of 431 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.57. Polaris Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.24 and a 1-year high of $135.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.15 and a 200 day moving average of $108.63.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 41.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.53%.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates through six segments: ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

