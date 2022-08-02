Populous (PPT) Achieves Market Cap of $4.95 Million

Populous (PPT) traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Populous has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and $190,737.00 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can now be purchased for $0.0929 or 0.00000404 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Populous has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,178.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003792 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002223 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.00 or 0.00130400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00032327 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.

About Populous

Populous is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.