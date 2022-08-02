Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.28 EPS

Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.28), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Portage Biotech Stock Performance

PRTG stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. Portage Biotech has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $23.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91.

Institutional Trading of Portage Biotech

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Portage Biotech stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,990 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.71% of Portage Biotech worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Portage Biotech Company Profile

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Portage Biotech in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company.

Portage Biotech Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; INT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors; STING, a small molecule that binds to the stimulator of interferon genes in cancer; CellPorter, a cell permeable peptide platform technology derived from human proteins; PPL-003, an ophthalmic solution; and SBI-101, a blood-conditioning technology to restore balance to the immune system after acute vital organ injury, such as acute kidney injury.

