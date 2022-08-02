PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its stake in PPL by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 336,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after purchasing an additional 68,070 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.5% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 26,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 13,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPL by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in PPL by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 9,419 shares during the period. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PPL opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12 and a beta of 0.75. PPL Co. has a 1 year low of $24.98 and a 1 year high of $30.72.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. PPL had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This is an increase from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is 105.88%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PPL from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.56.

In other PPL news, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total value of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $799,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie R. Raymond sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.45, for a total transaction of $102,738.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,891.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,404 shares of company stock valued at $914,702 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

