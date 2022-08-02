Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) Price Target Cut to C$130.00

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Desjardins from C$150.00 to C$130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.61% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$160.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$137.00 to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$126.00 to C$125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Premium Brands to C$136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$120.00 to C$113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$138.10.
Premium Brands Price Performance
Shares of PBH stock traded down C$0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$102.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,691. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$96.97 and a 200-day moving average of C$105.74. The stock has a market cap of C$4.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23. Premium Brands has a twelve month low of C$87.06 and a twelve month high of C$137.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.93.
Premium Brands Company Profile
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.
