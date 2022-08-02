Priority Technology (PRTH) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 9th. Analysts expect Priority Technology to post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Priority Technology has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). Priority Technology had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $153.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Priority Technology to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

Priority Technology Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of PRTH stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.65. 130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,955. Priority Technology has a twelve month low of $3.10 and a twelve month high of $7.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Priority Technology in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Hipp bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $31,740.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Priority Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTH. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 68.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 57.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 17.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 14,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Priority Technology by 89.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 360,626 shares in the last quarter. 12.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Priority Technology

(Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.