Procore Technologies (PCOR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Procore Technologies to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $159.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 54.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Procore Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $53.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.04 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.92. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $108.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

PCOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procore Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.64.

In related news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $423,621.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 659,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,221,631.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 54,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $2,529,664.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,616,136 shares in the company, valued at $75,182,646.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $423,621.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 659,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,221,631.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,888. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 783.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,624,000 after purchasing an additional 147,249 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,646,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

