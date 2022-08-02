Professional’s (PFHD) “Maintains” Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating restated by Raymond James in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Get Professional alerts:

Professional Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PFHD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.36. 105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,370. Professional has a 1-year low of $17.45 and a 1-year high of $24.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional

Professional ( NASDAQ:PFHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 million. Professional had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 21.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Professional will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Professional by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,078,000 after purchasing an additional 160,889 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Professional by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 803,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,135,000 after purchasing an additional 141,197 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Professional during the first quarter worth $1,227,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Professional by 24.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 36,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Professional during the first quarter worth $677,000. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Professional Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.