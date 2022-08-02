Progyny (PGNY) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Progyny has set its Q2 guidance at $0.01 to $0.02 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $0.07 to $0.14 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Progyny had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 10.09%. The company had revenue of $172.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. On average, analysts expect Progyny to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Progyny Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY opened at $30.96 on Tuesday. Progyny has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Transactions at Progyny

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $212,371.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 477,592 shares in the company, valued at $15,325,927.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,452 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $45,316.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 82,548 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,576,323.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 34,622 shares of company stock worth $1,078,038 over the last 90 days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,399,000 after acquiring an additional 49,779 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Progyny by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,223,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,688,000 after purchasing an additional 86,249 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Progyny by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,075,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,690,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Progyny by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 966,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,698,000 after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Progyny by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Articles

