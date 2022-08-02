ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) Short Interest Update

ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,000 shares, an increase of 22.8% from the June 30th total of 232,900 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 149,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PRPH shares. Dawson James lowered ProPhase Labs from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of ProPhase Labs from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

ProPhase Labs Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRPH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 330 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56 and a beta of -0.36. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.61.

ProPhase Labs Announces Dividend

ProPhase Labs ( NASDAQ:PRPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.31 million. ProPhase Labs had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 25.26%. On average, analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPhase Labs

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 4.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 146,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the second quarter valued at about $168,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 14.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 3,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 512,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,588,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.75% of the company’s stock.

About ProPhase Labs

(Get Rating)

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over the counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for male sexual health; and Triple Edge XL, an energy and stamina booster.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.