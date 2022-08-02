ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB) Short Interest Up 50.0% in July

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:UCYB opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity has a one year low of $25.20 and a one year high of $59.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56.

Get ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity (NASDAQ:UCYB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 7.23% of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cybersecurity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.