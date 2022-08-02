ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,186,700 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the June 30th total of 1,551,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

PBSFF stock remained flat at $11.33 during trading on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

