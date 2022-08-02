ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,186,700 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the June 30th total of 1,551,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance
PBSFF stock remained flat at $11.33 during trading on Tuesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $22.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.63.
About ProSiebenSat.1 Media
